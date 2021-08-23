Fact Check: Did a Record Number of Americans Feel Better Off Under Donald Trump?

On August 21, former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Alabama, praising his own White House record while criticizing his successor.

The Complaint

While speaking to the Cullman crowd, Trump claimed that a “record” number of Americans felt “better off” in 2020 than they did in 2016, the year of his election triumph.

“Despite the pandemic, 56 percent of Americans predicted they would be better off in 2020 than they were in 2016, when I took office,” he stated.

“Consider this: 56 percent is a record—and we were dealing with a pandemic.”

The Details

Gallup released polls on “Americans’ Economic Attitudes and the Election” in October 2020.

“Would you say you and your family are better off now than you were four years ago, or are you worse off now?” respondents were asked.

This question was posed to 1,019 adults in the United States between August 31, 2020, and September 13, 2020.

Sixty-six percent of the registered voters claimed they and their families were better off then than they were at the time. Overall, 55% stated they were in a better position.

“Today’s ‘better off’ figure is easily the highest Gallup has recorded among comparable moments in prior incumbents’ presidencies,” according to an article accompanying these data.

A table headed “Americans’ Rating of Their Lives in Presidential Reelection Years” appeared below.

It raised the same four-year question that had been raised at similar points throughout prior presidents’ White House tenures.

When polled in December 2012, at the end of former President Barack Obama’s first term, 45 percent said yes.

The chart’s greatest percentage was 47 percent, which occurred in October 2004 under George W. Bush’s presidency.

Trump was still doing well on a number of economic-related topics near the end of his presidency, according to Gallup polling.

The related item claimed, “Most of the recent economic assessments Gallup tracks are on the high side compared to where they stood in the last month of preceding presidential elections featuring incumbents.”

It highlighted Trump’s approval rating for the economy, which is 54 percent, which is higher than his total job approval rating of 46 percent.

“When compared to the approval ratings of previous presidents, This is a condensed version of the information.