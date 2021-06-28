Fact Check: Are $1.2K Trump Inauguration Tickets Being Sold on QAnon Sites?

Despite the fact that former President Donald Trump lost the previous election more than seven months ago and there is still no evidence of his massive voter fraud accusations, fans of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe he will return as president.

According to conspiracy theorists like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Trump will be back in the White House in August as a result of the ongoing audit in Arizona.

Despite the fact that a partisan ballot recount funded by QAnon supporters and those spreading false information about the 2020 election turned up no major evidence of voter fraud after several weeks, this is the case.

Arizona’s audit has turned the state into a “laughingstock,” according to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The Complaint

Images have been circulated on social media in recent days that appear to show Trump’s second inauguration is being marketed online, with claims that it will take place on August 15 in front of the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C.

The tickets also claim there will be special musical guests appearances from Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.

On June 14, the Twitter account @PamelaApostolo1 posted a photo of the alleged tickets, claiming she originally spotted them on Facebook.

“OMG-just saw this on FB!!!,” the tweet began, before appearing to quote the Facebook post.

“This is OUTRAGEOUS on a whole other level! These ‘tickets’ are selling for as much as $1,200 each on Q sites all over the internet, and the bizarre part is that people are talking about how happy they are because they’ve already bought them.”

More than 3,500 people have retweeted the post since then.

Several blogs, including Crooks and Liars and Political Flare, have also reported on the tickets as a true QAnon supporter fraud.

The Details

A quick glance at the image seen will show that the tickets are clearly edited and the words added in.

As noted by Marc-AndrĂ© Argentino, a Ph.D. candidate in the Individualized Program (INDI) at Concordia University who studies QAnon, a stock image watermark is still visible on the photo. Tickets for such an event are more than likely to be electric, or require. This is a brief summary.