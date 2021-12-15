Facing Questions on Spiking Crime, California’s Gavin Newsom Deflects Attention to Texas.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has diverted most of the public focus about his state in recent days to the state’s consideration of gun legislation that is comparable to Texas’ contentious abortion bill.

The surge of smash-and-grab thefts reported in several of California’s largest cities has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Businesses and local officials shared surveillance videos showing groups of criminals coming into establishments at the same time and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise before fleeing.

The increase in these types of retail robberies coincided with the start of the holiday shopping season, prompting several local officials to demand for organized crime ring crackdowns. While retail theft—including attacks that appear to be done by organized groups—is a nationwide problem, California has become a focal point for the smash-and-grab trend as a result of high-profile occurrences in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

As the crime wave grew in popularity in late November, Newsom spoke out against the perpetrators and promised to enhance the state’s funding for the next fiscal year to combat retail theft. He also told the California Highway Patrol to beef up its presence in major retail centers during the holiday shopping season, and he said his administration was working with mayors and law enforcement agencies around the state to combat the increase in thefts.

In a news statement dated November 22, Newsom stated, “The kind of organized retail theft we are seeing is simply intolerable.” “As a small business owner myself, I’m committed to holding these crooks accountable and safeguarding our community’s companies.” As department stores and small businesses continued to report large-group robberies, the Democrat was chastised for flying out of state to promote his new children’s book, which was released in early December. During appearances on The View and The Late Late Show With James Corden last week, Newsom said retail thefts were “unacceptable” and that his office was working with local leaders to address crime, before adding that violent crime and property crime rates have climbed in other U.S. states. Newsom mentioned Texas at both appearances. This is a condensed version of the information.