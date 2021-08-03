Faced with backlash, Matt Damon claims he never uses “slurs of any kind.”

Actor Matt Damon has stated that he has never used the homophobic epithet “f*****” to describe anyone. His remarks follow a recent interview in which he disclosed that his daughter’s explanation of the slur’s offensiveness convinced him to stop using it just months ago.

“In my personal life, I have never called somebody a f***t, and this chat with my daughter was not a personal awakening,” Damon told Variety. “I don’t use any form of slur.”

Damon told The Sunday Times that he had “made a joke, months ago” about the slur, prompting his daughter to leave the table and write “a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous.” He mentioned the slur in his 2003 film Stuck on You during his interaction with his daughter.

Damon read the treatise written by his daughter. “I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood,” Damon told The Sunday Times thereafter.

Damon, on the other hand, clarified his remarks on Monday.

He claimed that he tried to interpret the societal development accomplished since his childhood during his conversation with his daughter. He claimed that as a child growing up in Boston, he had heard the slur used on the street before he even knew what it meant.

“Given the prevalence of open antagonism toward the LGBTQ+ community, I understand why my statement [to The Sunday Times]prompted people to presume the worst,” he said. “I’ve learnt that removing prejudice necessitates active action toward justice rather than passive comfort in picturing myself as ‘one of the good guys…’ To be as explicit as possible, I am in support of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Social media users mocked Damon after reading the Sunday Times interview. Many people were taken aback by the fact that the 50-year-old actor had only recently recognized how hurtful the slur was.

On Twitter, activist and writer Charlotte Clymer expressed her sadness about the interview.

“This is the kind of thing that makes me question how much homophobic and transphobic s*** ‘progressive’ white cis straight males say behind our backs,” Clymer wrote.

“Why would Matt Damon freely post that lol,” wrote Craig Jenkins of Vulture.

“The funniest,” remarked another Twitter commentator, @mattxiv. This is a condensed version of the information.