Facebook Live Updates: After a worldwide outage, the company faces grilling in Congress, and stock market tech shares are falling.

After a former data scientist offered alarming insights into the company’s apparent complacency surrounding disinformation and harmful content, Facebook is facing damning testimony from an ex-employee in Congress today.

Later today, Frances Haugen will appear before a Senate Commerce subcommittee, adding to the major disruption created by her bombshell interview on 60 Minutes and a worldwide outage of the company’s services, including Messenger, Instagram, and Whatsapp, for several hours yesterday.

Facebook is also fending off a fresh legal lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, which claims that the social media behemoth favors a “buy or bury” policy to stifle competition.

For the most up-to-date information, visit this website’s liveblog…

Facebook’s stock is down 5%.

The stock market is stumbling as a result of big tech difficulties, with Facebook’s share price dropping 4.89 percent following a massive outage of the social media giant’s systems yesterday.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal worth is said to have taken a major hit yesterday, wiping off several billion dollars and knocking him down the list of the world’s wealthiest people.

Good morning, and welcome to the liveblog for this website.

Facebook is bracing for additional disruption today, as Frances Haugen, a former top employee, is scheduled to speak before Congress at a hearing tomorrow.

For the most up-to-date information, keep an eye on this website’s liveblog on Tuesday.