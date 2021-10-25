Facebook Is ‘Unquestionably Making Hate Worse,’ According to a Whistleblower.

According to Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, the social media behemoth is “unquestionably exacerbating hate.”

The former Facebook data scientist is testifying in front of UK MPs who are working on measures to curb dangerous online content.

Haugen told the committee in her opening statements that Facebook is “extremely skilled at dancing with statistics” and that its engagement-based rankings favour extreme content.

“I came forward now because it’s the most important time to act,” she explained.

“When we witness an oil leak, it does not make it more difficult for society to govern oil firms. However, given the way the platform is monitored today, the failings of Facebook are making it more difficult for us to regulate Facebook on those failures.” When asked if she thought there will be more consequences like the incident at the United States Capitol on January 6, Haugen said she had “no doubt” that the events in Myanmar and Ethiopia are the “first chapters” of a “horrific” narrative.

Her testimony comes as news outlets begin to publish articles based on the thousands of pages of internal business records she stole.

The records, which Haugen supplied to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, claim that Facebook put profits ahead of safety and concealed its study from investors and the general public.

According to the Associated Press, the records show that during the January 6 disturbance at the United States Capitol, Facebook programmers hurried to alter internal safeguards to block the spread of misinformation and inciteful content.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has rebuffed claims that the firm profiteers from spreading false information and vile content.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Zuckerberg said, “At the heart of these claims is this concept that we put business before safety and well-being.”

“That is just not the case… The claim that we purposefully promote stuff that makes people upset in order to make money is irrational. Advertisers repeatedly tell us they don’t want their advertisements next to dangerous or angry content, which is how we generate money.” Haugen’s presence before UK legislators follows her testimony before the US Senate earlier this month.

This is a story that is currently breaking.