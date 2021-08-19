Facebook has taken down a livestream filmed by a man claiming to be a suspect in a Capitol bomb threat.

A livestream video posted by a person claiming to be the suspect in Thursday’s active bomb incident near the US Capitol has been removed from Facebook.

A man was seen conversing inside a truck parked on a sidewalk near what seemed to be the Library of Congress in the video. The individual claimed he was trying to get President Joe Biden to talk on the phone about a “revolution.”

Facebook was contacted for comment by this website, but no response was received before publication.

As detectives engage with the suspect, law enforcement officers from the US Capitol Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI, and other agencies are on the scene.

J. Thomas Manger, Capitol Police Chief, informed reporters that about 9:15 a.m., authorities received a call reporting a pickup truck parked outside the Library of Congress. The driver claimed to have a bomb and was clutching what seemed to be a detonator when a police officer arrived.

Manger said he didn’t want to get into the details of the continuing talks, but that “some information” had surfaced during the webcast. Negotiators are “hard at work” trying to reach a peaceful conclusion, he said.

During the news conference, Manger stated that the intentions of the suspect are still unknown.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.