‘F*** Him,’ Donald Trump says to Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Joe Biden on his election victory.

In an interview, Donald Trump launched a foul-mouthed attack on Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging that he hasn’t spoken with the former Israeli prime minister since Netanyahu congratulated President Joe Biden on his election victory.

According to journalist Barak Ravid, who held two conversations with Trump for his book Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu since he did not endorse his fraudulent claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. “F*** him,” Trump continued, according to Ravid. Netanyahu congratulated Biden on his “historic” inauguration on January 20, saying the two have a “warm personal friendship that dates back many decades.” According to Ravid’s transcripts, Trump told the journalist: “Nobody went above and above for Bibi. I also liked Bibi. Bibi is still one of my favorites “Netanyahu is referred to by his nickname. “However, I value loyalty.” Trump also claims that Netanyahu was one of the first to congratulate Biden on his victory, which is incorrect. In reality, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu waited many hours for Biden to congratulate him after the election was announced, and his message arrived after greetings from a number of other foreign leaders.

“Bibi was the first to congratulate Biden. He not only congratulated him, but he also recorded it. It was also recorded.

“Because this was and continues to be a contentious race, the first person to congratulate Joe Biden was. The first person to congratulate him was Bibi Netanyahu, the man for whom I done more than anyone else.” Trump said, ” “Bibi had the option of remaining silent. He’s made a colossal error.

“He arrived early. Like, a lot earlier than the majority. Since then, I haven’t spoken to him. He’s f**ked.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.