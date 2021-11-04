ExxonMobil is the world’s most obstructive company when it comes to climate policy, according to a new report.

According to a report released on Thursday by the InfluenceMap think tank, the American oil firm topped the list of 50 of the most powerful companies and industry groupings worldwide impeding climate policy action. The list was developed by InfluenceMap from 350 of the world’s major industrial businesses that have an impact on climate change.

The climate policy footprint ranges from -100 (extremely and negatively influencing climate policy) to +100 (extremely and positively influencing climate policy), with the goal of allowing investors and other stakeholders to concentrate their efforts on the few companies that have the greatest absolute global impact.

ExxonMobil received the lowest score of -66 for its climate policy footprint. According to the research, the business has a “dense network” of industrial organisations in the United States and around the world that oppose climate policies.

Chevron came in second with a -65 carbon policy footprint, followed by Toyota Motor, which came in third with a -53.

Southern Company and Sempra Energy, both utilities, were ranked fifth and sixth in terms of being the most obstructive to progressive climate policy.

Despite their decreasing economic dominance, American oil corporations led the list. Chevron and ExxonMobil were joined in the top 25 by ConocoPhillips, Philips 66, Valero Energy, and Occidental Petroleum. Ten of the top 25 climate destabilizers are based in the United States.

The top ten associations most likely to obstruct progressive climate action were all from the United States.

With a carbon policy footprint of -95, the American Petroleum Institute came in first. With a footprint of -88, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers came in second, followed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with a footprint of -83.

The National Mining Association, based in the United States, placed in fourth place (-73), followed by BusinessEurope (-73), the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (-69), and the German Automotive Association (-66).

“A Paris Agreement-aligned transition to a clean energy future is going to remain extremely challenging until countries take meaningful action to address the obstructive lobbying of vested interests from fossil fuel value chain sectors,” Edward Collins, director at InfluenceMap, said in response to the report.

"The corporate strategy for stalling climate policy has come a long way from science denial, but it's just as destructive."