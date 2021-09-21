‘Extremely Disturbing’: Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Lead to the Arrest of a California Deputy.

Last Monday, a sheriff’s deputy in Southern California was detained on charges of “chronic sexual assault of a kid,” according to officials.

According to a news release published by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, the guy, 50-year-old Jeremie Cox, was detained on September 17. According to arrest documents obtained by the Daily Press in nearby Victorville, Cox was arrested by investigators from the department’s Specialized Investigation Division at an address that matched that of the Twentynine Palms Patrol Station in Joshua Tree.

According to the news statement, Cox was employed as a sheriff’s officer at the Morongo Basin’s Desert/Mountain Courts Division at the time of his arrest. Cox had spent 25 years with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Morongo Basin’s courts division in late 2005, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff’s department, Cox was detained on charges of “continuous sexual abuse of a kid,” “oral copulation of a person 14 years old,” and “lewd and lascivious conduct with a juvenile.”

According to the agency, “none of the crimes” of which Cox is accused occurred while he was a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities began looking into Cox’s alleged offenses when a source who asked not to be identified told them that he had been sexually molested by Cox as a child. The sheriff’s department did not provide information on the accuser’s current age, his age or ages at the time of the claimed assault, or the years during which the alleged abuse occurred.

According to a news statement from the department, Cox was arrested and transferred to the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center, where he was held on $750,000 bond.

Cox is no longer a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department employee, according to the department.

Shannon Dicus, who has served for the sheriff’s department since the early 1990s and was named sheriff by the San Bernardino County board of supervisors earlier this summer, stated in a statement that the charges against Cox would be probed “totally and thoroughly.”

“When a member of our Department behaves in a manner that defies what we stand for as a law enforcement agency, it is highly disturbing,” Dicus added.

