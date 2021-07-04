Explanation of the Betsy Ross Flag Scandal

The Betsy Ross flag was a prototype for the American flag. Along with the white and red lines, it had 13 stars instead of the 50 seen on the present version of the flag. The actual origins of this flag have been a source of debate over the years, with some claiming that Ross designed it.

Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia upholsterer, is said to have created the original American flag. “Historians have never been able to corroborate Ross’s fabled position as the originator of the Stars and Stripes,” according to the US Department of the Interior.

“But the likely mythical story that General [George] Washington consulted with Ross on the development of a new flag in June 1776, and she convinced him to change its stars from six-pointed to the easier-to-sew five-pointed gained hold in the national patriotic imagination,” the department adds.

“A secret committee” of three members of the Continental Congress, including Washington, “entrusted Betsy with making the first flag,” according to the website of the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.

Why did many believe Betsy Ross was the one who created the flag?

Dr. Sarah Weicksel, director of research and publications at the American Historical Association, told This website that the assumption that Ross designed the American flag came from stories she told her children and grandchildren before her death in 1836.

Ross’ daughter Clarissa told her mother’s story for the first time in 1857, more than 20 years after her mother’s death. According to Weicksel, the narrative was first told publicly in 1870 in a lecture made by William Canby (Ross’ grandson) to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

“It’s not unexpected that this myth was introduced and gained traction in the 1870s, on the verge of the nation’s centennial; many Americans, having recently emerged from a civil war, were looking to the nation’s founding,” the director told This website.

Why Do Historians Doubt Whether Betsy Ross Designed the Flag?

Since the narrative was first told publicly in 1870, doubts over whether Ross was the inventor have been raised, according to Weicksel.

According to historian Marla Miller (who wrote a biography of Weicksel), This is a condensed version of the information.