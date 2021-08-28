Experts warn that Trump-backed audits leave elections vulnerable to future fraud.

Some election security experts fear that outgoing President Donald Trump’s plans to audit the 2020 election results may potentially put future elections “wide open” to voter fraud.

Due to Trump’s assertions that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden, allies of the former president have pushed for audits of the election results. The claim has been thoroughly investigated and debunked. Meanwhile, at a recent event in South Dakota, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a close Trump associate and leading proponent of the fraud accusations, distributed copies of voting software used in US elections.

Harri Hursti, an election security pioneer who attended Lindell’s lecture, told The Guardian that the software copies might provide a “practice environment” for would-be election hackers to look for flaws. Because voting machines are not connected to the internet, the hackers would still need physical access to the equipment.

Hursti told The Guardian, “The door is now wide open.” “The only question is, how do you get in?” says the narrator.

According to Kevin Skoglund, an electoral technology specialist, the software’s release could allow hackers to manipulate results and destroy the system, or it could inspire ballot design improvements to make it easier. Skoglund said, “This disclosure enhances both the possibility of anything happening and the significance of what would happen if it does.”

According to The Guardian, they had already informed election officials that voting software may be exposed to the public, according to Matt Masterson, a former top election security official in the Trump administration.

“We basically advised election officials that you should presume this information is already public. We now know it is, and we have no idea what [hackers]will do with it,” Masterson said.

Republicans around the country have been urged by Trump to demand audits of the 2020 election results. In Arizona, one such audit is underway, with Republicans in the state Senate hiring Florida-based Cyber Ninjas to undertake the recount. Due to the unprofessional manner in which the audit was conducted, electoral experts have raised concerns about the future security of election systems.

