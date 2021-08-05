Experts predict that the Western United States will be forced to reconsider its water use as a result of the drought.

A record-breaking hot summer has exposed a harsh new truth for several states on America’s West Coast: as temperatures rise and droughts intensify, many will need to reconsider how they manage scarce water supplies.

“One of the issues with rising temperatures is how it will effect water management,” said Nicholas Bond, Washington’s official climatologist. “Simply from an agricultural standpoint, when the weather warms up, crop water demands increase. Crops require more energy to flourish in hotter temperatures.”

Rising temperatures, Bond told Zenger, were affecting the state’s year-round water supply levels by melting the state’s mountain snowpack earlier than in previous years.

“The amount of precipitation may be the same [in a given year], but more of it falls as rain rather than snow,” he explained. “Water that would ordinarily be collected higher up the hill just melts and flows down earlier and faster. That implies there isn’t as much water in the snowpack to help us through the dry season.”

“It’s a bad trend since it’s almost certain to continue,” says the author.

In other west coast states, such as California, where droughts have been increasing for years, record heatwaves have aggravated existing water shortages. According to the US Drought Monitor, nine Western states are now completely in drought, with much of California classified as “Extreme” or “Exceptional Drought.”

In June’s report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration states that “all-time high temperature records” have been broken, as well as below-average precipitation, all of which have dire implications for the short and long term.

“We’re both growing drier and warmer, and Washington has been getting only about two-thirds of the [summer precipitation]that it should be getting for the previous few decades,” Bond said, adding that other states experienced considerably greater “disturbing” losses.

The dry and hot weather sweeping the West are already wreaking havoc on agriculture, particularly the lucrative salmon business.

Kirt Hughes, fisheries manager for the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, told Zenger, “Freshwater temperature has a latent influence on the productivity and survival of native fish species.” Salmon, he claimed, aren’t fond of the rising temperatures.

