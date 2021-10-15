Experts Encourage Early Holiday Shopping—What You Should Know About Major Retailers’ Return Policies

Because of concerns about limited inventory, American customers are being recommended to start their holiday shopping early, although return policies aren’t always favorable to forward planning.

Supply chain problems and manpower shortages caused by the pandemic are driving up prices and leaving store shelves empty as deliveries are delayed. Experts predict that the situation will worsen before it improves, therefore Americans are being advised to buy holiday gifts before Halloween because they may not be accessible by Black Friday, the traditional start date for holiday shopping.

To accommodate a longer holiday shopping season, some large merchants, such as Amazon and Macy’s, have extended their return policies. Both companies enabled customers to return most items purchased after November 1 through January 31 in 2019. Macy’s and Amazon extended their January 31 return deadline to include purchases placed after October 1 due to the epidemic.

Many items purchased after October 1 are once again eligible for Amazon returns, however Macy’s policy requires purchases to be made after October 5. Customers should check the return policy before making a purchase because there are always exceptions to policies.

Consumers will have a few weeks after Christmas to determine whether they want to keep or return an item they bought in October because most Target items have a 90-day return window. Electronics and entertainment items, on the other hand, have a 30-day return time, Apple devices have a 15-day return period, and mobile phones must be returned within 14 days. The refund period for such items will begin on December 26 to enable consumers who are shopping for the holidays.

Walmart also provides a 90-day return policy for certain items, with the 90-day term not beginning until December 26 for anything purchased after November 1.

Backlogs at American ports are helping to drive product shortages, and California’s ports are witnessing pent-up imports that need to be unloaded, while East Coast ports have seen record-high import levels. President Joe Biden’s administration has been chastised for it, so on Wednesday he announced that the Port of Los Angeles would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as the first of several “important initiatives” in resolving supply chain problems.

Biden also announced his candidacy. This is a condensed version of the information.