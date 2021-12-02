Experts believe that the rise in autism cases in the United States is due to increased awareness and better services.

According to the Associated Press, experts declared Thursday that the surge in autism cases in the United States is due to individuals becoming more aware of the illness and improved resources available to diagnose and treat it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at data from autism cases from almost a dozen states in 2018. Autism cases have been on the rise in the United States for several years.

According to the findings, doctors believe that the rise in autism diagnoses is due to increased knowledge of the disease and improved treatment options available.

According to the findings, one out of every 54 children aged 8 was diagnosed with autism in 2016. In 2018, however, the same age group was diagnosed 1 out of every 44 occasions.

According to a second CDC research, children under the age of four were 50% less likely to be diagnosed with autism in 2014 than they were in 2018.

“There is progress being made, and the earlier children are discovered, the sooner they can obtain interventions that they may require to improve their developmental outcome,” Kelly Shaw, a co-author and CDC researcher for the report, said.

The new estimate is close to one obtained in study based on screening a large group of youngsters rather than those already diagnosed, according to Geraldine Dawson, head of Duke University’s Center for Autism and Brain Development. As a result, she believes it is more likely to reflect the true state of autism in American youngsters than previous assessments.

The CDC reports are based on data from counties and other communities throughout 11 states, some of which have larger metropolitan areas with higher autism rates. According to the authors, the figures are estimations and do not necessarily reflect the overall situation in the United States.

Autism rates ranged from one in every 26 people in California, where supports are available, to one in every 60 people in Missouri.

Autism prevalence was similar across racial and ethnic lines in general, but rates were greater among Black children in two of the study sites, Maryland and Minnesota. Until recently, research from the United States indicated that white children had a higher prevalence.

Children from a third location, Utah, had greater rates. This is a condensed version of the information.