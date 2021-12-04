Experts are “very concerned” about the TikTok trend of “barking at your dog.”

Dogs and viral videos go together like peanut butter and jelly. Animal behavior specialists, on the other hand, have issued a caution about the latest TikTok pet craze.

TikTokers in “bark at your dog” videos get up close to their dogs and yell in their faces in the hopes of eliciting a funny reaction to post online. Users frequently mix their barking with a popular soundtrack on the app, but given by the dogs’ reactions, it’s evident they’re doing it in person as well.

More than 32 million people have liked a video uploaded by @adrianchateau. Others have amassed tens of millions of hits.

Dogs’ reactions vary, but they frequently enlarge their eyes, bark back, lick their owners’ faces, or even bare their teeth in response to the prank.

Some TikTok users are concerned that these videos are popularizing dog barking, which could be dangerous. The Washington Newsday enlisted the help of canine behavior specialists, who all agreed that the prank should be avoided.

"I've watched half a dozen different videos with men and women attempting this trend with different breeds of dogs, and the main factor I see in every one is that the dog is surprised and unsure of what to do in response," said Joe Nutkins, a Kennel Club-accredited dog trainer and behaviorist based in southeast England.

“When a dog barks really loudly and deeply, another dog may interpret this as displaying authority or even bossiness to a fearful dog. It would be very unexpected for a bark like this to occur so near to a dog.” “The majority of dogs would not grasp the motive behind the bark or, in certain situations, where it came from,” she continued. Nutkins dissected the dogs’ body language, pointing out their wide eyes, pinned back ears, curled lips, bared teeth, low slow tail wags, and quietness. The dogs are seen licking their owners’ cheeks furiously in other shots.

Although some of these behaviors indicate dissatisfaction, they are sometimes misinterpreted as signals of happiness, notably the.