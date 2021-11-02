Expansion of Medicare and free college are among voters’ top priorities, but they are absent from Biden’s plan.

Some of President Joe Biden’s original Build Back Better proposal’s top goals for voters were removed from the trillion-dollar spending plan.

According to a new poll from Politico/Morning Consult, free community college, Medicare expansions, and drug pricing reform were among the top five most critical components of the original $3.5 trillion package.

For 41% of respondents polled, adding dental and vision insurance to Medicare was one of the most important components of the original plan, while allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription pricing was a major concern for 34%.

One of the most significant elements, according to 25% of respondents, is two years of free community college.

All three of these ideas are absent from the most current Build Back Better legislation framework. After months of negotiations, the White House unveiled a $1.75 trillion framework last week in the hopes of gaining the support of the full Democratic caucus.

The new, more limited approach emphasizes childcare and early childhood education. It offers free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds throughout the country. Biden’s increased Child Tax Credit is also extended for another year in the plan.

$555 billion in new spending to solve the climate catastrophe is also included, including incentives for renewable energy transitions and investments to combat extreme weather occurrences.

Only letting the healthcare program to pay the expense of hearing was a top-five most crucial component in Biden’s current framework, according to 25% of respondents.

Paid family leave was also removed from the most recent version of the social services package. The initial plan included paid family and medical leave for 12 weeks. Negotiators were considering a four-week program at one point, but the White House removed it from the revised framework as well.

Despite the fact that only 21% of respondents ranked paid family and medical leave as a top priority, the program has bipartisan support. The measure has the support of 70% of registered voters, including 82 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Republicans.

“No one got all they wanted, even me,” Biden remarked during the unveiling of the new framework last Thursday. “However, that is what compromise is all about.” That is the general consensus. And that’s exactly what I did. I’ve always advocated for compromise and. This is a condensed version of the information.