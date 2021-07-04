Exotic Wild Cat Wakes Woman in Her Bed; Large Serval Still Prowling Atlanta Area

On Wednesday morning, a woman in Atlanta, Georgia, awoke terrified after an exotic African cat crept into her home and hopped on top of her bed.

Kristine Frank, who lives in Atlanta’s Brookhaven neighborhood, told news agencies that the cat got inside after her husband left a door open to let their dog out.

According to WTHR News, Frank claimed, “I’m laying in bed and I hear a thump on my bed.” A serval, a huge spotted wild cat endemic to Sub-Saharan Africa, was just 6 inches from from her face when she opened her eyes. “It was a big deal. It was terrifying.”

Frank said she yelled and was able to pull the cat off her bed swiftly. Frank cautiously backed out of the room and summoned her husband for assistance, as the animal cowered in the corner.

“I told her, ‘That’s not a typical house cat.’ According to CNN, she recalls thinking, “I don’t know what that is, but I am afraid right now.” Frank’s husband was then able to open a bedroom door that goes to the outside, allowing the cat to securely exit the house while he photographed it.

Following the experience, Frank speculated that the two-and-a-half-foot-tall animal could have been a bobcat or a newborn leopard. She called animal control right away, who directed her to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Authorities with the DNR were still looking for the stray cat as of Saturday.

The African serval is most likely someone’s pet, according to DNR Lt. Wayne Hubbard, despite the fact that having a wild cat in Georgia is banned.

According to WTHR, Hubbard stated, “They’re quite popular in the pet trade.”

According to the DNR, authorities are setting up traps in the region, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) wants to place the cat in an animal refuge once it is apprehended. The loose serval, according to ALDF Senior Legislative Affairs Manager Alicia Prygoski, exemplifies why wild cats should not be lawfully possessed as pets.

Prygoski stated, “Wild cats are not suited for individual ownership.” “The wild cat trade in this country is poorly regulated, resulting in the extinction of numerous species of wild cats.” This is a condensed version of the information.