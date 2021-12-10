Exclusive: Fears of the Far Right’s Anti-Government Rage are Growing Inside Security Agencies.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

Should Christmas be postponed? If COVID wasn’t enough of a disturbance to the world’s way of life, German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted her citizenry to sacrifice even more for the holidays, limiting social interactions as she called for a fresh statewide lockdown on December 10.

“It hurts me,” she expressed her dissatisfaction. “My heart hurts terribly. However, if the cost of these luxuries is that we now lose 590 individuals every day, this is unacceptable, and we must tighten our belts. “If people “spend too much time with others now, right before Christmas, it may be the last time they see their grandparents,” says the author “Merkel stated the following. “Surely, we would have made a mistake. That is not something we should do.” In the previous two days, Germany reported a record number of COVID infections, with over 1,000 deaths. The number of confirmed COVID cases has surpassed 65 million worldwide, with over 1.5 million deaths. According to the World Health Organization, over 10,000 people die every day on average, or one every nine seconds.

On December 10, a total of 3,124 COVID deaths were reported in the United States, breaking every daily world record. In just 24 hours, almost 220,000 new cases were reported, setting a new high for hospitalizations in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) anticipated that the Christmas holiday weekend might result in as many as 23,000 additional COVID hospitalizations every day unless public health measures such as social distancing and mask wearing were widely embraced. To combat the deaths, California has imposed a new state-wide lockdown.

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted, “Our country is in the midst of a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.” “Please wear a mask, maintain social distance, and keep group sizes small. As Americans, it is our patriotic obligation.” However, as the chasm between the American people grew wider, the meaning of “patriotic duty” became a point of contention. Secret threat files obtained exclusively by The Washington Newsday reflect security officials’ concerns about anti-government fury driven by COVID. This is a condensed version of the information.