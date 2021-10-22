Exclusive: A pick-up artist ran a business that secretly filmed sex using YouTube and PayPal.

Despite obvious breaches of their terms of service, Ziqiang “Mike” Ke, a Las Vegas pick-up artist who trains men deceitful and manipulative ways to coerce women into sex—which he has also covertly recorded—relies on some of America’s greatest internet businesses to keep his company alive.

Without the women’s clear agreement, footage of Ke—who goes by PickupAlpha—and some of his students is routinely videotaped, posted online, and provided “uncut” and “uncensored” to those willing to pay. One woman who was filmed by Ke told Washington Newsday that he did it without her knowledge or agreement.

Stripe and PayPal, as well as video conferencing software Skype, video-sharing sites Vimeo and YouTube, social media platform Snapchat, e-commerce platform ClickFunnels, and marketing tool ActiveCampaign, are among those companies.

The Washington Newsday contacted each of those businesses to inform them about Ke’s activities and any potential issues with their policies. As a result, some have started canceling Ke’s accounts.

Furthermore, after The Washington Newsday discovered the pick-up coach had used their address in marketing emails, a premium resort in Las Vegas—whose nightclubs were frequented by Ke and his male students—is considering legal action.

Ke, 38, displayed the circumstances he concocted to corner women into sex in numerous online films he posted on YouTube and his PickupAlpha.com website. At nightclubs, tactics include “isolating” female “targets” from their friends, aggressively derailing the women’s evenings, lying to them, and pressuring them to go along with Ke and his pupils’ plans.

Some of the ladies Ke and his pupils chased were plainly inebriated. The men do not look to be inebriated to the point of being incapacitated. Ke has been well enough to pick up women and drive them home in his car on several occasions, and he has previously advised against drinking alcohol while doing so.

Ke rose to fame on YouTube as Squattincassanova, a channel with over 69,700 subscribers that was terminated by the platform in October 2019 owing to sexually explicit content. That same month, he resurfaced on YouTube as PickupAlpha and posted a lot of his old stuff.

On Thursday, YouTube shut down Ke’s PickupAlpha channel after receiving a request from The Washington Newsday.

“Users who have previously had their channel cancelled are not permitted to start new channels under our Terms of Service, and as a result, we. This is a condensed version of the information.