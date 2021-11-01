Excited fans can be seen in the video recognizing Lizzo beneath the Baby Yoda costume.

Lizzo has created a reputation for herself on TikTok in addition to winning Grammys and selling out gigs. The three-time Grammy winner uses the app to share snippets of her daily life with her fans.

Lizzo used the app this past weekend to chronicle her various Halloween outfits. And just when fans thought they’d seen it all, she shared another batch of videos on Monday afternoon, this time disguised as Kim Kardashian and wearing the all-black ensemble the reality star wore to the Met Ball in New York City this year.

Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from The Mandalorian series was her first costume. She was dressed in a tan robe with green face paint and artificial ears. Videos show the artist taking photos and having fun with unsuspecting bystanders while strolling down the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to People magazine, she later performed in full costume at Spotify’s Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood.

The singer said in the title of one of her videos: “Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda or The Child, has no memory of these occurrences. These events, in reality, never occurred *jedi hand wave*.” People seemed to be snapping pictures with the singer because of her outfit, not because of who was behind it, according to one commenter.

“I love that they’re photographing her because she’s dressed as Yoda and not because she’s lizzo,” one comment read.

Lizzo responded to the remark with a video of herself on the sidewalk conversing with a group of individuals who were surprised that she was wearing green face paint.

“I called it first,” one of the group members stated.

For a while, Lizzo pretended to be someone she isn’t.

She quipped to the group, “I do a terrific Lizzo impression.”

Someone in the group commented, “You look exactly like her…”

Lizzo laughed as she removed her glasses and said, “I look…I look like Lizzo?!.”

However, Baby Yoda was only the first of many costumes worn by the artist during the weekend.

Lizzo posted two movies on TikTok of herself performing dressed as the “Red Light, Green Light” doll from Squid Game, following the series of videos in the Baby Yoda outfit.

Lizzo responded to an in a video that showed a third costume.