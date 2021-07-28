Excessive Heat Warning Issued As Dangerously Hot Weather Strikes 17 States Across the U.S.

Several states in the United States have issued heat advisory warnings as the country continues to deal with scorching temperatures that have resulted in wildfires and droughts across the country.

Heat advisory warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for sections of at least 17 states in the United States, spanning from Georgia in the south east to Montana in the north west.

“For the next three days, the Central United States will be engulfed in a severe heat wave. Excessive heat warnings and advisories are in effect from Montana to the South, with the potential for a few record high temperatures in the north-central High Plains, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service on Tuesday.

Heat advisories are issued when “people can be affected by heat if measures are not taken,” according to the NWS. The threshold for heat advisories varies by state, but the NWS says that they are issued when “people can be harmed by heat if precautions are not taken.”

Several states have also issued excessive heat warnings, which occur when an area experiences a “heat index of 105 F or above that will linger for 2 hours or more,” according to the NWS.

According to NBC 2, the warnings have been issued in areas near Tulsa, Oklahoma, where temperatures are predicted to hit 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as parts of Montana and Arkansas.

Parts of Iowa and Minnesota are under an extreme heat watch, which is issued when temperatures are likely to reach the heat warning threshold in the next 48 hours.

The NWS issued a warning for Iowa and Minnesota, stating that “extreme heat and humidity will considerably raise the possibility for heat-related diseases, particularly for individuals working or participating in outdoor activities.”

“Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday night will provide little reprieve from the heat overnight, with the worst temperatures forecast for Wednesday afternoon.”

According to Gizmodo, several of the 17 states under heat advisories are predicted to have temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit during the next week, with some regions of the south seeing temperatures as high as 113 degrees.

The most recent heatwave follows a month of blistering temperatures in the United States, which saw wildfires erupt in numerous states, with smoke from the blazes blanketing the country. This is a condensed version of the information.