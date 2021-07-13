Except for two states in the United States, every state in the United States COVID Cases on the Rise

Only two states have not reported an increase in infection rates as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US rises, whereas the five states with the largest jump have lower vaccination rates.

The average number of confirmed infections per day climbed from 11,300 on June 23 to 23,600 on Monday, according to John Hopkins University research. Maine and South Dakota are the only two states that haven’t seen an uptick in the last two weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 55.6 percent of all Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and the five states with the largest two-week jump in the number of cases per capita had vaccination rates below the national average: Missouri (45.9%), Arkansas (43%), Nevada (50.9%), Louisiana (39.2%), and Utah (49.5%).

The fast-spreading Delta variety, low vaccination rates, and Fourth of July celebrations have all been blamed for the spike in cases.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, stated, “It is clearly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to occur after the Fourth of July weekend.”

At the same time, vaccine resistance is spreading across the country, and the extremely contagious mutant coronavirus that was initially discovered in India is accounting for an increasing number of cases.

Despite the recent uptick, the number of cases in the United States is still nowhere near its January high of a quarter-million per day. And, after peaking at over 3,400 throughout the winter, daily deaths have dropped to under 260, demonstrating how successful the vaccination is at preventing major illness and death in those who become infected.

Despite the surge, health officials in locations like Los Angeles County and St. Louis are urging even those who have been immunized to resume wearing masks in public.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi Department of Health, which ranks dead last in the nation for immunizations, has started censoring COVID-19 posts on its Facebook page due to a “rise of disinformation” about the virus. This is a condensed version of the information.