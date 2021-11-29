Except for the unvaccinated, the majority of Americans would take the COVID pill if they became ill, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, the majority of unvaccinated Americans would refuse to take antiviral treatment if they become ill with COVID-19.

According to a Morning Consult poll issued Monday, approximately three-quarters of all respondents in the United States indicated they would take a COVID-19 antiviral pill if their doctor recommended it and the FDA authorized it (FDA).

Both Democrats and Republicans said they would take the drug if they were sick, with 86 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Republicans saying they would.

Even those who don’t trust doctors were willing to consider taking an antiviral COVID-19 tablet. Fifty-seven percent of those polled said they would take the medicine, while 42 percent said they would not.

Unvaccinated people, however, a major demographic, stated they would refuse to take a COVID-19 antiviral medication if they became infected, even if their doctor and the government health department approved it.

The discovery comes as Pfizer submits an emergency use application to the FDA for Paxlovid, a five-day antiviral tablet regimen. Paxlovid was found to minimize the risk of hospitalization or mortality in high-risk unvaccinated people with COVID-19 symptoms, according to the business.

Pfizer had planned to produce 50 million Paxlovid therapy courses, subject FDA approval. On Monday, CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that the number had been increased to 80 million courses.

Bourla also expressed confidence that the tablet will be effective against the virus’s new Omicron strain.

“The good news is that our treatment was developed with that in mind,” he told the news source. “It was created with the knowledge that most mutations arrive in spikes.”

The Biden administration has already paid $5 billion for 10 million Paxlovid therapy courses. Xavier Becerr, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, described it as a “promising treatment” that might “help accelerate our journey out of this pandemic by providing another life-saving option for persons who get infected with COVID-19.” Merck, another antiviral COVID tablet, is set to be discussed by an FDA panel of advisers this week. However, updated studies from the pharmaceutical company’s experimental COVID-19 pill revealed that it was less effective in reducing obesity. This is a condensed version of the information.