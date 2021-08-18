Examining Trump’s grip on the Republican Party: Which of His Candidates Have Won and Lost Elections.

Former President Donald Trump is widely seen as the Republican Party’s leader, and he has promised to use his clout to expel incumbents who do not support his “America First” platform.

Trump wielded enormous power within the Republican Party, successfully thwarting attempts by certain lawmakers to bypass him after he left office. He has continued to hold rallies that have drew large crowds. Trump wants to help Republicans retake control of Congress in 2022, even if his name isn’t on the ballot.

Although others have pointed out that he frequently chose incumbents who were sure to win or candidates in open races, the former president regularly boasted about his record of endorsing winning candidates. It is desirable to run in an open campaign because it is historically more difficult to defeat an incumbent.

Trump-backed candidates have won one primary and one special election since leaving office. They’ve only lost one special election and zero primaries.

Elections in the Primary:

Trump-backed candidate in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District On August 3, Mike Carey, a Republican, won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. He received nearly three times as many votes as his nearest opponent, Jeff LaRe, who received 37% of the vote.

Elections with a Difference:

Trump-backed candidate in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District On March 20, 2021, Julia Letlow won the primary election to fill a seat left empty by her husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19. Regardless of political party, all candidates in Louisiana compete in the same primary. Letlow won the election outright and was elected as the representative since she received more than 50% of the vote.

Former President Bill Clinton endorsed Susan Wright after she took her husband’s position in Congress following his death from COVID-19. Wright received 19.2 percent of the vote in a special general election on May 1st, beating off a packed field. However, because she did not win 50% of the vote, the election was decided in a runoff between her and Jake Ellzey, who came in second.

Texas 6th Congressional District Runoff: Trump reiterated his support for Wright, who lost in the runoff against Ellzey on July 27. Since there were two Republicans competing in the election, a rare occurrence, and Trump claimed victory, he denied the outcome said anything about his impact on the party.