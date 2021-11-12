Ex-Trump Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has been endorsed by outgoing Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe to succeed him.

The governor of Arkansas has thrown his official support to his likely successor.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has endorsed Sarah Sanders’ campaign for governor of Arkansas. Despite the fact that several Democrats are standing for the position, Sanders is now the only Republican campaigning after Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge dropped out this week.

In a statement, Hutchinson said, “Sarah has earned the Republican nomination, and I’m thrilled today to endorse her for governor.” “With Sarah as governor, the state of Arkansas will be in wonderful hands, and she has my complete support.” After Sanders dropped out of the contest, Rutledge endorsed him, stating that the former White House press secretary “will stand firm against the liberal left’s attack on our home state.” Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, and former President Donald Trump are among Sanders’ other supporters. From 2017 to 2019, the politician worked as the Trump administration’s press secretary, succeeding Stephanie Grisham, who is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. In the Mueller Report, she was also quoted as admitting to lying to the press about the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey.

Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign has so far raised more than $2 million.

Sanders said in an October statement on her campaign donations, “I am grateful for the extraordinary support I have gotten from every county in our state and every state in our nation.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hutchinson, who is not eligible to run for re-election due to term restrictions, lauded Sanders and said he has known her for most of her life.

Sanders, who has Trump’s support, is focusing his campaign on national issues. By separating himself from the past president, Hutchinson has gained national attention.

Griffin’s candidacy for Attorney General was eventually endorsed by Sanders.

Sanders had previously challenged current President Joe Biden’s views on the COVID-19 vaccine, claiming that he “undercut public confidence” during his presidential campaign, according to the Washington Newsday.

In an op-ed, Sanders wrote, “Biden doubted that the vaccine would be’real,’ while Harris indicated in a nationally broadcast debate that she would not take any vaccination that the Trump administration had a hand in developing.” “We’re all aware. This is a condensed version of the information.