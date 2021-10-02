Ex-Trump official commends Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for ‘fighting back’ on the budget bill.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of the Democratic Party got an odd ally in the former Trump administration for their opposition to their party’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure package.

Larry Kudlow, the former president’s director of the National Economic Council from 2018 to 2021, complimented the centrist Democrats for standing firm on the deal to expand the social safety net.

Kudlow spoke to Sean Hannity, who made his usual wide-reaching criticism of Biden ideas, spanning from immigration to energy and inflation, before throwing to Kudlow, who is also a Fox Business host, during a segment on Fox News on Friday.

Kudlow slammed the Biden government’s intentions to boost federal assistance for social services, claiming that they would necessitate tax hikes on the wealthiest, and compared them to the tax cuts enacted during the Trump administration, which he worked in.

“Making the Trump tax cuts permanent would have been the single best measure this Congress could have done for economic growth,” Kudlow added.

“The problem with the Biden gang is that they believe in government, big government socialism, and not in the private free sector capitalist system that Trump championed and unleashed.”

After progressive pressure, a House vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate last month was canceled. They want it connected to the $3.5 trillion spending proposal, which is too much for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“By the way, Sean, I’m delighted Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema [are]fighting back,” Kudlow said Hannity, praising the Democrats’ resistance. He was referring to the Democratic centrist group as “some blue dog Democrats.”

“I’m relieved. They aren’t perfect, they aren’t like us, they aren’t supply-siders, but at least someone is putting their foot in front of this train.”

This week, Biden met with Sinema and Manchin to discuss the reconciliation package, which would support his administration’s objectives such as health care, climate policy, education, and family care.

Senators are still being chastised for delaying the vote on the funding bill. The Democrats are two votes short of the 50 needed in the upper house to enact the plan, which has no Republican support. This is a condensed version of the information.