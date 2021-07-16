Ex-Trump official claims that the GOP poses a greater national security threat to the United States than ISIS or Al Qaeda.

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration official, has criticized the Republican Party, claiming that it poses a larger threat to the country than the US-designated terrorist organisations ISIS and Al Qaeda.

Taylor worked for the Department of Homeland Security in the previous administration for more over two years and was the chief of staff to the secretary of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump from February to September 2019. Taylor, on the other hand, went on to publicly oppose Trump and collaborate with conservative groups to campaign against him ahead of the 2020 election.

Taylor emphasized his national security credentials in a Thursday evening interview with MSNBC, claiming that the current Republican Party is the country’s “number one national security threat.” Taylor, notably, continued to identify as a Republican.

“I work in national security. He claimed, “I’ve worked in national security against ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Russia.” “And the Republican Party, which I am a member of, is the number one national security threat to this country’s democracy that I’ve ever seen in my life.” “The Republican Party is the number one national security threat to the United States of America,” Taylor said again.

If Republicans reclaim the House of Representatives in 2022, the former Trump administration official said, it will “become a haunted house.” Trump, he claimed, would be the “ghoul and the specter” haunting the legislature. If House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, is elected Speaker of the House, Taylor believes it will be “really Donald Trump’s hand on the speaker’s gavel.”

“The fact that Kevin McCarthy continues to pay homage to a twice-impeached presidential loser should cause all Americans to pause and be concerned about the country’s future,” Taylor added.

A week after Trump helped inspire hundreds of his fans to physically attack the US Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified, the House of Representatives impeached him for the second time. In that vote, ten Republican members of the House voted with Democrats.

On Jan. 6, supporters of the former president descended on the United States Capitol, many of whom carried or donned Confederate flags and other racial symbols. This is a condensed version of the information.