Ex-Trump Cybersecurity Director Brian Krebs Sees Parallels Between Vaccines and Election Fraud

Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Christopher Krebs, compared the COVID-19 vaccine’s communication to the 2020 presidential election’s misinformation.

Krebs spoke on CBS News’ Face the Nation with John Dickerson on Sunday morning. The discussion began with Krebs’ opinion on the vaccine’s swarm of falsehoods. Dickerson inquired if he observed any parallels between his fight against electoral propaganda and that of the former CISA director.

Krebs said, “Absolutely.” “We’re looking at an ecosystem of information providers here. Some of this is motivated by politics. Some of it is due to the anti-vaccination movement. Profiteering is a part of it. And I have a feeling there’s a lot of it going on here.”

After opposing the then-charges president’s of election fraud, former President Donald Trump fired Krebs from his post at the Department of Homeland Security. The election was dubbed “the most secure in American history” by Krebs. After Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova advocated for his execution on Newsmax, he sued for defamation and mental anguish.

Krebs was also asked to notice any differences in the kind of misinformation being spread now compared to when he was with the CISA. He believes that numerous parties, including foreign groups, are involved in propagating misinformation.

“There are governmental players involved, as well as intelligence services. You have conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers among the profiteers. You also have political activists… There’s a lot of crossover between these diverse actors.” Krebs stated the following.

“[Russian misinformation specialists] don’t have to do much because we’ve done so much to ourselves here at home,” Krebs added. “However, they sow the seeds of discord, which they then amplify, drive more action, and ultimately weaken our confidence in the United States of America.”

Krebs highlighted another parallel between the vaccine and the election when he mentioned Facebook's role in disseminating both beneficial and bad information.