Ex-Trump aide Jason Miller claims that the incoming Trump administration’s charges are “politically terrible” for Democrats.

The forthcoming accusations against the Trump Organization and its longstanding finance manager, according to Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, are “politically terrible for the Democrats.”

The allegations against the corporation and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are anticipated to be revealed Thursday, according to Miller.

“This was about President Trump, they informed their nuts and supplicants in the mainstream media. Instead, they’re punishing an 80-year-old man for perhaps taking advantage of free parking!” Miller put pen to paper.

Miller was most likely referring to 73-year-old Weisselberg.

According to persons familiar with the situation, Trump’s corporation and Weisselberg are anticipated to face tax-related charges as a result of a New York inquiry into the former president’s commercial practices.

The allegations against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg appear to be around non-monetary privileges provided to top executives, such as usage of residences, automobiles, and school tuition.

The persons spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about an ongoing inquiry. The New York Times was the first to announce that charges would be filed on Thursday.

The accusations against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization would be the first criminal cases to emerge from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s two-year investigation. Vance is a Democrat who is leaving office at the end of the year.

Prosecutors have been looking into Trump’s tax returns, subpoenaing documents, and interviewing witnesses, including Trump insiders and executives.

A grand jury was just constituted to consider the evidence. While she pursues a civil investigation into Trump, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she will assign two of her lawyers to cooperate with Vance on the criminal probe.

A spokesman for the Trump Organization and its lawyers were contacted for comment. Messages were also left with Weisselberg’s lawyers and other executives at the corporation. The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement released Monday, Trump slammed the inquiry, calling Vance’s office “rude, unpleasant, and completely biased” in their treatment of Trump organization lawyers, lobbyists, and long-term employees.

In a statement, Trump said the company’s actions were “normal procedure across the US corporate sector, and in no way a crime,” and that Vance’s investigation was a waste of time. This is a condensed version of the information.