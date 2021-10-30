Ex-Republican Candidate Endorses Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia Election: ‘GOP Has Lost Its Way.’

Republicans and Democrats are watching the governor’s race in Virginia intently because they see it as a significant signal of how voters will vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Recent surveys show a razor-thin gap between the two candidates, with some putting Republican Glenn Youngkin in front and others putting McAuliffe ahead.

Matt Walton, a Republican who ran for the Virginia House of Delegates in 2015, expressed his support for McAuliffe while criticizing Youngkin in an opinion piece for Business Insider. He chastised the Republican governor candidate for endorsing other Republicans who say the 2020 race is rigged.

“Delegate John McGuire, one of Youngkin’s early supporters and a renowned surrogate, acknowledged to attending the gathering on January 6th (though he denies going into the Capitol). Youngkin has also embraced and campaigned alongside State Senator and Trump hopeful Amanda Chase, who was not only there at the January 6th event, but also at Mike ‘My Pillow’ Lindell’s election ‘internet symposium.’ “Walton penned the piece.

“It’s disgraceful that Youngkin openly endorses those who seek to overturn the vote of not just the American people, but more significantly, the same people he intends to represent as Governor,” he continued.

“I chose to endorse McAuliffe because the GOP has lost its way, and the Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin, hasn’t earned my support or vote,” Walton said in the piece.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to assert former President Joe Biden was elected owing to extensive voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election. Despite dozens of legal challenges initiated by Trump and his followers, no proof of the astonishing claim has emerged.

In state and federal courts, more than 60 election challenge claims have been dismissed. The charges have been dismissed by judges selected by Trump and other Republicans. Audits and recounts have regularly reaffirmed Biden’s victory across the country, including in states where the election was conducted by pro-Trump Republicans.

