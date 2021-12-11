Ex-QAnon apologist warns that the movement is ‘becoming stronger,’ comparing it to the ‘Doomsday Cult.’

Former QAnon believers have cautioned that the movement appears to be “growing stronger,” comparing it to a “doomsday cult.”

According to QAnon, former President Donald Trump is fighting a Satanic cabal of Democratic elites who sexually exploit children in their pursuit of power and dominance. In recent months, the QAnon movement has appeared to have expanded to include a variety of different conspiracy ideas.

Former QAnon believer Jitarth Jadeja described how he became engaged with the conspiracy theory and eventually quit the movement after realizing it was all a fraud in an interview with Politico published on Saturday. He cautioned that he believes the movement will grow in influence rather than fade away.

“QAnon isn’t getting the same amount of attention these days as it was after January 6.” I imagine the rest of the world ignores QAnon unless its members do something particularly odd, such as the recent gathering in Dallas where hundreds gathered in the hopes of seeing John F. Kennedy Jr. alive. “However, from where I stand, I don’t see QAnon diminishing away—in fact, I believe it is strengthening,” Jadeja remarked.

Following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by Trump supporters, the QAnon movement garnered widespread public attention. Many of the hundreds of Trump supporters in the audience openly pushed the QAnon conspiracy theory, waving flags and wearing QAnon-themed attire.

Hundreds of QAnon members congregated in Dallas, Texas in November, mistakenly expecting that John F. Kennedy Jr. (son of former President John F. Kennedy) would be there, as Jadeja pointed out. Kennedy Jr., on the other hand, died in a plane disaster in 1999.

Hundreds of people came in Dallas in mid-November, and then dozens more later in the month, despite their outlandish beliefs. They expected Kennedy Jr. to materialize in the Texas city and proclaim Trump to be the legitimate president.

“I disagree with those who suggest QAnon is dying away; I believe its adherents are expanding at the same rate as Game of Thrones’ following when it first debuted. “I believe they are still there, thriving away from the eyes of polite society,” Jadeja added. Their content may be removed from popular social media, but “I believe they are still there, flourishing away from the eyes of polite society.”

