Ex-Police Commissioner: “There is no doubt” that flash mob robberies will spread across the country.

There are concerns that the current spate of flash mob robberies that have occurred across California will spread across the country.

According to Charles Ramsey, a former Philadelphia police commissioner, there’s “no question” that the tendency will spread overseas, citing multiple incidents of big groups of people breaking into high-end stores to take products in California.

A group of about 80 people looted a Nordstrom luxury department store in Walnut Creek a few days ago.

During another major robbery at the Westfield Topanga & The Village shopping mall in Canoga Park on Wednesday, a security guard was sprayed with Bear Spray.

On November 19, robbery occurred at the Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Yves Saint Laurent establishments in San Francisco’s Union Square.

Ramsey told CNN on Thursday, “This is something that I really, really think is going to spread.” “Right now, it’s only in California, but there’s little doubt it’ll expand.” Ramsey added that a few years ago in Philadelphia, groups of up to 20 teenagers and young adults would rush into stores like Macy’s and take as many products as they could in a short amount of time.

He believes that police in California, as well as the retailers themselves, will struggle to prevent such incidents from occurring again, just as officers in Philadelphia were unable to do.

“It was quite tough to get a grasp on it,” Ramsey added.

“What we discovered was that, first and foremost, it was being planned through social media. So paying close attention to social media is one of the things we started doing.” Ramsey also claimed that they were able to prevent a few robberies because parents would call the cops to inform them that their children were intending to rob a store.

“I’m not sure what’s motivating all of this,” Ramsey added, “but it’s concerning and will continue.” “It’s not going to go away any time soon.”

“The punishment for this type of offense is incredibly light.” Most of the time, it’s a misdemeanor. Some [district attorneys]have stated unequivocally that shoplifting would no longer be prosecuted.

“This isn’t shoplifting; this is far worse than shoplifting,” Ramsey continued. “There’s a lot that has to be done.” This is a condensed version of the information.