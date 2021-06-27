Ex-Maintenance Manager for Collapsed Surfside Condo Recalls Saltwater Intrusion

As officials continue to search for 156 people missing in the ruins of the Surfside, Florida, condominium building that collapsed on Thursday, a former maintenance manager said he was previously concerned about the quantity of saltwater that would flood the garage.

From 1995 to 2000, William Espinosa, who managed maintenance at the Champlain Towers South condo building, recalls a significant volume of seawater in the garage during high ocean tides.

“We would have a lot of seawater pour in through the bottom of the foundation any time we had high tides away from the ordinary, any King Tide or anything like that,” he told CBS 4 Miami, adding that they had to use two enormous pumps to try and remove the rising water.

“However, there was always so much water that the pumps could never keep up.”

Despite the fact that authorities have yet to pinpoint the specific reason of the collapse, a 2018 report claiming the apartment had “severe structural deterioration” has subsequently surfaced. The building’s pool deck had an inadequate water drainage system, according to the study, and several occupants had previously complained about water damage and leaks.

Furthermore, after the collapse, building administrators discovered a big hole under the condo that was possibly caused by seawater infiltration. According to CBS 4 Miami, saltwater intrusion may be particularly corrosive to older concrete because it targets the pillars and foundation, slowly eroding concrete and causing steel corrosion.

“The water would just lie there and eventually trickle downward,” Espinosa explained to the news organization. “After a while, it would just fade away. And I’d wonder, where does all that water go? Because it had to go in through some sort of portal. I’m talking about a foot or two of water at the parking lot’s bottom, if not the entire parking lot.”

Even when Espinosa tried to raise the issue with the building managers, they simply maintained it had been going on for years.

“But I go, ‘You know, that’s it’s endless,’” he said. “Every month we had a problem with this. And I go, this is just not normal. I mean, this is just too much water.”

The 12-story oceanfront condo.