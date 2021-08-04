Ex-Governor of Illinois, who was released from prison by Trump, has filed a lawsuit to run for office again.

Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois, filed a lawsuit on Monday, saying that his state House impeachment and state Senate trials in 2009 were illegal and that he should be allowed to run for office again in Illinois.

Blagojevich told reporters on Monday, “The concerns are extremely evident.”

”It is about the right to vote and due process.” He told reporters that his prosecution was “dishonest” and that it used out-of-context information to remove him from office for political reasons.

Blagojevich filed his claim pro se, which means he would represent himself, despite the fact that he was disbarred in 2020 after speaking to media outside the Dirksen United States Courthouse, where he was convicted in 2011. He stated several times that he had no plans to run for any position, but he refused to rule it out.

The state House impeached Blagojevich, who served as governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, for abuse of power and corruption. The state Senate then decided to remove him from office, effectively barring him from ever holding political office in Illinois. Separate from these proceedings, he was indicted by the federal government on counts of corruption, including attempting to sell the United States Senate seat left by then-President-elect Barack Obama. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2020 after serving eight years of a 14-year term that began in 2011.

Blagojevich claimed on Monday that the 2009 State Senate resolution barring him from ever seeking public office in Illinois was the result of a “rigged impeachment process contrived by Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.” He’s now asking a federal judge to issue a permanent injunction declaring the resolution illegal.

According to Blagojevich’s lawsuit, “the [Illinois] House impeachment hearings and following Senate trial violated due process and the Constitution,” robbing Illinois citizens of their governor.

Blagojevich’s lawsuit alleges he was not allowed to call and question witnesses in his impeachment proceedings or play all of the massive undercover FBI recordings, which he believes renders them unconstitutional, according to abc7, which is cooperating with documentary camera crews.

A phone call taped by the FBI in which Blagojevich can be heard was one of the more famous public soundbites of the impeachment trials. This is a condensed version of the information.