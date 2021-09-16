Ex-Georgetown coach who accepted $2 million in admissions scandal pleads guilty and is sentenced to time in prison.

In the college admissions scam case, a former Georgetown University tennis coach accused of collecting more than $2 million in bribes will plead guilty and agree to serve time as part of a plea deal.

According to court records filed Wednesday, Gordon Ernst has agreed to plead guilty to charges involving conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Prosecutors will suggest a term of no more than four years in prison under the plea agreement, while Ernst has committed to ask for no less than a year.

Ernst’s guilty plea comes as the first trial in the nationwide college admissions scandal involving rich parents and athletic coaches gets underway in federal court in Boston. In November, he was set to stand trial.

Ernst, the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Georgetown, was arrested in March 2019 along with more than 400 others in the so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” case, which uncovered a plot to sneak undeserving youngsters into prominent universities using falsified test scores or forged athletic credentials.

Ernst was accused of accepting bribes from Rick Singer, the scheme’s admissions consultant, in exchange for labeling many candidates as Georgetown tennis recruiters.

Ernst, who was also the personal tennis coach for former First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters, left Georgetown in 2018 after an internal inquiry found that he had broken admissions regulations due to “irregularities in the athletic credentials” of pupils he was recruiting.

Later, he was employed by the University of Rhode Island, which claimed it had been unaware of the admissions rule infractions. Shortly after his arrest, he resigned from that school.

Ernst had been fighting the charges for over two years and was set to go on trial alongside Donna Heinel, the former senior associate athletic director at the University of Southern California, and two other coaches: ex-USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic and former Wake Forest University women’s volleyball coach William Ferguson.

In total, 57 persons have been accused in the case, with over half of them pleading guilty.

In total, 57 persons have been accused in the case, with over half of them pleading guilty.

The former CEO of received the longest sentence thus far, which was nine months.