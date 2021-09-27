Ex-FedEx driver claims he would refuse to deliver packages to homes with the Biden or BLM flags.

After saying in a TikTok video that he didn’t deliver boxes to houses with banners supporting Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or Black Lives Matter, a former FedEx driver has sparked outrage online.

FedEx issued a statement criticizing his conduct and stating that he no longer works for the company after the video got thousands of views.

Vincent Paterno has denied media allegations that he was fired because of the video, claiming instead that he departed before it became viral.

Paterno was filmed in his FedEx uniform, happily stating that he would not deliver to residences that backed Biden, Harris, or BLM, in a video posted on September 17. “I just wanted to come on here and let everyone know that if you don’t have a flag in front of your house and a Joe Biden, Kamala fing camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter, I will not deliver your s,” he stated.

He said, “I will not give your s.” ”I’ll take that back to the station and keep doing what I’m doing.”

In the time since it was posted, the video has received over 85,000 views and 4,000 likes.

FedEx confirmed Paterno’s departure in a statement to This website, saying: “We are shocked by the behavior exhibited in this video, which does not reflect FedEx’s views.” This person is no longer delivering service on behalf of the business.”

When asked by This website if the video contributed to his firing, as media sources stated, FedEx added the following statement: “We abhor the sentiments made and do not disclose information involving service provider personnel.”

Paterno, on the other hand, claims on his TikTok account that he was not fired as a result of the video, but rather quit before it became viral.

In a video shared, he added, “Funny, well I have a couple text messages that I sent out to my employer in August expressing that September 3rd was going to be my last day.” This is a condensed version of the information.