Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark is recommended for contempt by the 1/6 Committee unanimously.

Former Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark was charged with contempt of Congress by the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Clark was one of the attorneys involved in former President Donald Trump’s failed attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and the committee voted 9-0 to recommend the charges against him.

Clark is the second former Trump loyalist to be nominated for contempt charges, following former top strategist Steve Bannon.

“We put Mr. Clark on our witness list as legislators charged with finding truth about an attack on our democracy and sworn to support and defend the Constitution—we put Mr. Clark on our witness list…he refused to cooperate…Mr. Clark has left us with no other choice,” said Committee Chair Bennie Thompson.

According to Clark’s lawyers, he is anticipated to plead the fifth and exercise his right against self-incrimination.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.