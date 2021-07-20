Ex-Disney actress claims she made an adult cry in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 7 million times.

It’s difficult to play the villain, but someone has to do it, right?

@magicalgirlmelanie, a TikToker and former Disney cast member, knows all too well the challenges of playing a professional villain. The ex-Drizella face character admits in her now-viral TikTok that park attendees don’t always “respond the greatest” to individuals portraying Disney’s legendary wrongdoers. She says, however, that her performance once made a “mature woman” cry, which she believes is not a common reaction. Despite the fact that the park visitor in Melanie’s narrative had a bad experience with the ex-cast member, commenters adored her story and applauded Melanie for a job well done.

Melanie, the Magical Girl, told her TikTok followers about the story over the weekend. The tweet, titled “I once made a Disney adult weep,” has already earned over 7 million views and nearly 2 million likes.

She alleges the event happened at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa during a character meal in the video. Melanie claims she observed a separate book resting at the table’s opposite end as she approached the woman and her family to sign the autograph books they had put at the end of their table.

“I simply kind of innocently said, ‘Oh, is that book already full?’” says the author. Melanie said something to the camera. But it was at this point that everything started to go wrong.

Melanie recalls her mother saying, “That book is solely for princesses to sign.”

She goes on to say that the response inspired her to make a “big fuss” out of the separate book, just like Drizella would. “What happens if I eventually become a princess and marry a prince, and you didn’t have me sign the princess book?” she wonders.

Melanie proceeded to make jokes while the woman’s family laughed, according to her story. She eventually picked up the autograph book marked “princess only” and signed an empty page.

Melanie said, “At any point, this woman could have said, ‘no seriously, don’t sign that one,’ and I would have replied, ‘OK,’ and dropped it.” But because that didn’t happen, she returned the signature book and moved on to the next table.

She stated she observed the woman crying later that evening when she returned.

