Ex-Director of Tennessee’s Vaccine Program Disputes Before being fired, she shared ‘misleading’ information.

Ex-Director of Tennessee's Vaccine Program Disputes Firing

The Associated Press reported that Tennessee’s former vaccinations director has retaliated, days after being fired under pressure from Republican legislators, by issuing a rebuttal to a letter recommending her removal and other claims made by state officials about the program she oversaw that provided children with vaccines.

The state’s chief medical officer wrote on July 9 that Michelle Fiscus should be fired because of complaints about her management style and her handling of a letter detailing minors’ immunization rights for COVID-19 doses, which enraged GOP lawmakers.

Fiscus is now blaming Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey of caving in to “a few furious and uneducated senators.”

Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones, according to Fiscus’ letter, was a “trusted friend and colleague” who informed her in late June that her job was in jeopardy. Despite political pressure, Jones and her supervisor, state epidemiologist John Dunn, stuck with her, she said.

According to one complaint in the letter, Fiscus asked money from the Health Department for a new organization she had formed, resulting in a “serious conflict of interest.”

Fiscus responds that part of her employment plan included forming the Immunize Tennessee alliance, which Jones lauded in a document Fiscus submitted, adding, “Shelley has taken the initiative to build a statewide group that has been highly effective.”

“I convened stakeholders who went on to establish as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization,” Fiscus said of the group. I’m not on the board of directors, I’m not on the payroll, and I’m just on the board as an ex-officio advisor…. There is no conflict of interest because the coalition does not help me financially.”

Fiscus is also accused in Jones’ letter of distributing “her own understanding” of Tennessee’s Mature Minor Doctrine, which dates back to a 1987 state Supreme Court judgment and permits children aged 14 and up to be vaccinated without parental agreement. Republican Representative Scott Cepicky labeled the agency’s teen vaccination campaign, including internet posts, “reprehensible” during a legislative hearing in June.

With the exception of the introductory paragraph and the final line, Fiscus claims the letter she wrote providers about vaccinating children was taken verbatim from documents provided by the department's chief legal counsel, Grant Mullins. Mullins sent Fiscus an email, which Fiscus shared.