Ex-DEA Agent Arrested While Off-Duty at Capitol Riot Posing With Badge and Gun

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent was detained on Tuesday for his role in the January 6 Capitol rioting. Mark Sami Ibrahim, 32, allegedly posed for photographs with his DEA-issued badge and weapon in the Capitol, according to a court document.

According to PBS NewsHour, Ibrahim was a probationary DEA employee at the time of the violence, but had previously stated his intention to leave. He had taken personal time off and went from his residence in Orange County, California, to Washington, D.C. on January 6 for the 2020 election certification. After learning of his presence at the Capitol during the riots, the DEA suspended him in March.

Ibrahim said to authorities that he was at the event at the request of a friend who was watching it for the FBI. Those charges have been refuted by that friend, who claims they were made up to “cover his ass.” A case synopsis written by a senior special agent with the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General included the friend’s statement.

Instead, after leaving the DEA, Ibrahim allegedly headed to the Capitol with the intention of establishing himself as a political figure.

According to the story, “Ibrahim went to the demonstration to promote himself,” according to a friend of his. “Ibrahim had been planning his next move since leaving the DEA, and he wanted the protests to serve as the launch pad for his Liberty Tavern political podcast and cigar line.”

Ibrahim has acknowledged that he was at the Capitol on January 6. Despite the images received by investigators, he denied displaying any DEA paraphernalia while there. In a video from the event, Ibrahim can also be seen carrying a flag that reads “Liberty of Death.” He’s accused of breaking into restricted areas while armed, climbing the Peace Monument near the Capitol, and lying to federal officials.

Ibrahim’s lawyer, Darren Richie, said in a statement that his client was not involved in any of the violence on January 6 and that he was not involved in any effort to breach the Capitol building.

“This indictment is the consequence of speculation, political pressure, and a clumsy attempt to present a specific picture. This is a condensed version of the information.