Ex-Cuomo aide and accuser Charlotte Bennett says the governor’s apology is “meaningless.”

According to the Associated Press, Charlotte Bennett, a former staffer of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who claims he sexually harassed them, branded Cuomo’s apology on Tuesday “meaningless.”

Cuomo entered the defense after New York Attorney General Letitia James found in an investigation report that he sexually assaulted 11 women. He expressed regret to Bennett and another employee who had accused him of sexual harassment, but he denied any culpability. Cuomo said he spoke with Bennett about her love life while she was dealing with the aftermath of a sexual assault and thought he might “help her go through a terrible time.”

“If he was truly remorseful, he would resign. Bennett told the Associated Press, “That’s how accountability works.”

“He insinuated that survivors of trauma and sexual assault can’t distinguish the difference between mentorship and leadership and sexual harassment itself, which is not just offensive to me but to every victim who listened to him yesterday,” Bennett said on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Cuomo said his actions had been misrepresented and his comments misunderstood after the report was released on Tuesday. He explained that it was cultural: he gives embraces, kisses, and says “Ciao, bella.” He claimed it was generational: he occasionally uses the words “honey” or “sweetheart” or tells poor jokes.

But, of all Cuomo’s replies to the report’s conclusions, it was his use of a family member’s sexual assault to explain his own behavior with an accuser that most troubled many womenâ€”particularly sexual assault survivors and their advocates.

“We will not be moved by Governor Cuomo’s attempts to use the stories of survivors, including those he harassed, as a shield for his own misconduct and abuse of power, all while claiming the harassment was a ‘misunderstanding,’” said an open letter to be released Thursday by the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) and several gender and survivor groups, calling for the Democratic governor’s resignation.

“Abusers, no matter their own personal experiences, do not get to center themselves in cases of abuse,” Tarana Burke, the victim and campaigner who gave the #MeToo movement its name, wrote in an email to the Associated Press.

"At this time, survivor stories should be elevated," Burke added.