Ex-Coach of USA Water Polo and 12 Female Athletes to Split $14 Million Sex Abuse Settlement

According to the Associated Press, a sexual abuse settlement for a lawsuit against USA Water Polo and the International Water Polo Club in California involving their ex-coach will see twelve female athletes split roughly $14 million.

The players claim that from 2012 to 2017, both organizations failed to safeguard them from former coach Bahram Hojreh’s alleged abuse. The $13.85 million settlement was filed in Orange County Superior Court on Friday.

“We’ve listened to the plaintiffs’ testimony, and their claims are distressing. In a statement, Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo, said, “We hope that this allows them to begin a new chapter in their life.”

The alleged sexual assault by Hojreh, 45, occurred during sessions in which he individually trained athletes, according to prosecutors. The charges have been filed against Hojreh, who has pled not guilty.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The California State Supreme Court noted in an April case involving taekwondo competitors who once dreamed to represent the United States at the Olympics that sports governing organizations have a duty to protect players.

The insurer for both organizations is paying the $13.85 settlement filed in Orange County Superior Court with USA Water Polo and International Water Polo Club.

Hojreh has pled not guilty to 34 charges of sexual abuse against ten victims, nine of whom were minors at the time of the crimes.

The Orange County district attorney has filed charges of lewd conduct on a child, sexual penetration with a foreign object, and sexual battery by fraud, alleging that the victims were unaware they were being molested because the coach claimed the touching was for a professional purpose.

According to the lawsuits, USA Water Polo was negligent in failing to act on complaints in the summer of 2017 that Hojreh’s players at the International club had sexually abused opponents during matches, allowing him to continue abusing opponents for another eight months.

According to the Orange County Register, girls from opposing teams came out of the pool accused Hojreh’s swimmers of grabbing and penetrating their genitals underwater. Another coach accused Hojreh of teaching that approach to his players during one match, and a brawl nearly broke out on the pool deck, with enraged parents cursing and threatening each other. This is a condensed version of the information.