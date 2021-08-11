Ex-CDC Director claims he was threatened because he believed in the COVID Lab Leak Theory.

The ex-director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, has claimed that he was “sidelined” and “threatening” after claiming that the coronavirus had escaped from a lab.

He told CNN in March that he believed the virus originated in a Chinese lab, a position for which he was roundly chastised at the time, especially considering the World Health Organization’s (WHO) judgment that such a scenario was “very unlikely.”

COVID most likely propagated between humans via animals, according to the WHO research, and there could have been a direct transmission from bats to humans or a secondary animal carrying the virus from bats to humans.

Last month, however, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that a “premature push” had been made to rule out the possibility that the virus had escaped from a lab.

Redfield told Fox News on Monday that there had been “no fresh evidence” that the virus “developed from nature” in the last 18 months, and that there was no confirmation that it was “connected with any of the animal species they’ve tested.”

On Monday, he told Fox News presenter Martha MacCallum, “I think I’m really dismayed when I see how the scientific community fails to accept both possibilities with an open mind.”

“I was quickly sidelined, threatened,” Redfield explained, “because as a virologist, I thought this virus might have come from the laboratory.”

“I continue to feel that of the two ideas, the laboratory leak is the most likely genesis of this virus,” Redfield said, adding that there was “growing evidence” to bolster the assertion that the sickness was accidently caused by a laboratory leak.

Between 2018 to 2021, Redfield commanded the CDC under former President Donald Trump’s administration, and he told Vanity Fair in June that scientists were after him because of his theory.

He told Fox News, “It’s in a way terrible because you’d have to argue this pandemic was generated in part by science, not necessarily by nature.” The CDC has been approached for comment by this website.

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee presented an addition to a report from last year earlier this month, claiming to have evidence that COVID was leaked from the Wuhan Institute.