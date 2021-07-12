Ex-boyfriend is stabbed to death by a woman for allegedly abusing her—Police

Authorities in Florida are investigating after a woman allegedly killed her ex-boyfriend early Sunday morning following an incident.

Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Star Mobile Home Park in Bradenton’s 200 block of 41st Avenue E. at approximately 6 a.m., according to Fox 13.

Initially, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a person who had been hurt in a fall, according to the station. They discovered, however, that an incident had occurred between an anonymous 42-year-old woman and her ex-boyfriend, 24, when they arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, the individual was discovered dead on the ground between two vehicles. He was bleeding from a wound in his chest.

Her ex-boyfriend was abusing her, she informed detectives. He had been punching and choking her when she stabbed him in the chest, she claimed.

Investigators believe the woman was acting in self-defense based on preliminary findings. The investigation is still underway.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) in Denver, over 20 people in the United States are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute, amounting to more than 10 million men and women every year. According to the organization, the number of recorded domestic abuse events in the United States increased by 42% from 2016 to 2018.

Domestic violence, according to the NCADV, is “willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior done by one intimate partner against another as part of a systemic pattern of power and control.” Physical aggression, sexual assault, threats, and emotional abuse are all examples.

Although women are more likely to be victims of domestic abuse, one out of every ten men will be a victim of domestic abuse at some point in their lives. As a result, one out of every five female victims requires medical attention, compared to one out of every twenty male victims.

According to studies cited by the NCADV, intimate partners murder half of female murder victims, while intimate partners murder one in every 13 male murder victims.

In Florida, 37.9% of women and 29.3% of males had experienced domestic abuse, sexual violence, or stalking in some way. This is a condensed version of the information.