Ex-Angels staffer ran drug operation in clubhouse before Pitcher’s death, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors believe that former Los Angeles Angels public relations director Eric Kay, in addition to pitcher Tyler Skaggs, may have supplied illegal narcotics to at least five additional Major League Baseball players in new court documents filed Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kay will go on trial on October 4 in connection with Skaggs’ tragic overdose in 2019. A federal grand jury in Texas indicted him in October 2020 on two charges of supplying the synthetic drug fentanyl, which resulted in Skaggs’ death. He has entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors want to offer testimony from five players who believe Kay gave them oxycodone, according to the latest filings. Although none of the players are identified in the filings, Kay is accused of providing “controlled medications, including oxycodone,” to Angels players since 2017.

According to the Los Angeles Times, all five are willing to testify that Kay was the “single source” who gave the athletes with oxycodone.

Witness testimony will corroborate with text message exchanges between Kay and Skaggs, the prosectors wrote in the document, indicating Kay delivered tablets to participants in part so that Kay could utilize some of the drug supply himself.

The court filings stated, “It so offers context and history to the distribution at issue in the accusation.”

The government apparently has evidence that a drug dealer provided counterfeit tablets to Kay at Angel Stadium on June 30, 2019, according to Amy Dash of the League of Justice.

After Kay received the tablets on June 30, Dash writes, the squad left for Texas to face the Rangers. At around midnight, Kay allegedly delivered the drugs to Skaggs’ hotel room at the Southlake Town Square Hilton in Southlake, Texas. Skaggs was discovered dead in his hotel room on July 1, 2019 from a deadly overdose.

According to Dash, another theory that will emerge from the government is that Kay conducted a drug distribution network within the Angels organization and occasionally utilized Skaggs as a middleman. Kay is said to have used Skaggs to help her distribute tablets to other platers.

The family of Skaggs filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Angels in June. “The Angels owed Tyler,” the lawsuit said. This is a condensed version of the information.