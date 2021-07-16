Evidence suggests that the 2020 election was not ‘stolen’ from Trump, according to Alan Dershowitz.

Evidence suggests that the 2020 presidential election was not “stolen” and that the results were correct, according to former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz.

On Thursday, Alan Dershowitz, who was a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment in 2020, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the election results appeared to be correct.

Trump and many of his supporters have claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him due to widespread voter fraud and other anomalies, but the courts have consistently dismissed these claims.

Dershowitz told Hannity that while the presidential election was not ideal, he maintained that prior elections had faults as well.

“For starters, no election has ever been perfect,” Dershowitz added.

“JFK’s election was flawed, George W. Bush’s election was flawed, and the present election is flawed.”

“Number two,” he continued, “the evidence appears to strongly imply that it was not stolen and that the outcome was correct.”

Dershowitz told Fox News in November 2020 that Trump had “constitutional channels” to contest the election results, but cautioned that the Trump team might not succeed. Legal challenges against President Joe Biden’s election were ultimately unsuccessful, with many being dismissed by judges.

On November 22, Dershowitz stated that once the Electoral College had cast their votes, there was no likely avenue to overturning the election results. The electors gathered on December 14, and Congress certified the Electoral College results on January 6, 2021.

“I can’t see any legal avenue to redoing it once the electors are certified, and once they cast their vote, even if they later find fraud,” Dershowitz remarked at the time. “That is unquestionably not covered by the Constitution.”

The GOP-led Arizona state senate ordered a controversial audit of ballots in Maricopa County after some Republicans claimed voter fraud in the election. Republicans in other state legislatures, most notably in Georgia and Texas, have proposed or initiated a slew of new voting restrictions.

In public pronouncements, Trump has maintained that the 2020 election was marred by voter fraud. On June 26, he termed alleged voter fraud “the greatest menace of all” at a Save America Rally in Ohio.

“There is no greater danger. This is a condensed version of the information.