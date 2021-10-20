Evidence Gabby Petito was under the control of Brian Laundrie, according to a behavioral scientist.

An internationally respected behavioral scientist claims that police body camera footage of Gabby Petito in despair and blaming herself after Brian Laundrie allegedly beat her on August 12 demonstrates that Laundrie was controlling of his fiancée.

Petito’s killer, Laundrie, 23, has been identified as the only person of interest in his death. Petito, 22, went missing 10 days after Laundrie returned alone from a cross-country tour of national parks.

On September 19, her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park, and a coroner determined she died of strangulation. Laundrie’s parents reported he went missing on September 13 and that he was camping near their home in the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida. Since then, authorities have been on the lookout for him.

Gabby Petito’s cross-country journey was documented on social media for all to see.

Kansas, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming are among the states visited.

Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, a behavioral scientist, explains why two of Gabby Petito's and Brian Laundrie's pauses stand out. Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, a behavioral scientist, spoke with News Nation on Monday about the case. Burgess was a key figure in the formation of the FBI's behavioral science unit and assisted in the development of serial killer profiling.

Burgess was shown a piece of bodycam film from the Moab City Police Department in Utah, which showed Petito in distress during a confrontation with Laundrie, during the interview. On August 12, officers were dispatched to a call that Laundrie had allegedly struck her.

Petito appeared to blame herself in the video tape, leading the authorities to believe that she had instigated the domestic argument between the two, rather than Laundrie.

Burgess described a scene in which Petito blames herself as a “typical example of her being dominated by him [Laundrie],” according to Burgess.

"That she doesn't dare to say anything at that time except to blame herself." That is significant, and I believe it is what changes. What we don't have—and what I'd love to see—is [bodycam footage of]the female cop who spends time with her while the male cops are talking to her.