Evicted Tenant’s Horrible Feces-Smeared Apartment is Revealed by Landlord.

A landlord in Oregon revealed the state of an evicted tenant’s residence, which included feces-strewn walls and floors.

Nunya, who rents out houses in Portland, recorded himself going to check on a property on his TikTok account.

The video was captioned by him as follows: “Don’t behave in this manner. Should this tenant be entitled to a refund of her security deposit?” The video begins with him unlocking the door and noting that a foul odor emanated from within.

The cause of the odor becomes evident as the door opens, with feces visible on the floors, walls, and even door handles.

“So, here is a tenant of mine who has been evicted—Section 8,” Nunya remarked as he narrated the clip. This is the name of an affordable housing program in Oregon for very low-income persons and families.

He went on to say: “So, this is me inspecting it to see what that strange odor was. And it’s clear where the odor is coming from. All of the feces from the German shepherd she left in there can be seen on the floor. Disgusting, there’s more on the doorknob.” The flat enters into the kitchen, which is littered with trash and rotting food on practically every surface.

Brown streaks can be seen on the floor, and a distinct discoloration can be noticed around the bathroom door handle and on the door.

Nunya continued: “That’s poo in an ice cube tray, by the way. Do you think this tenant should get their deposit back?” @koapluscherrychip Do not behave in this manner. Should this tenant be entitled to a refund of her deposit? original sound – Nunya #badtenant #section8 #renters #badrenters #portland #oregon #disgusting #barf #wow The video, which was posted at the end of November and can be viewed here, has over 4.5 million views and 53,000 comments.

Many TikTokers said the deposit should not be returned to the tenant.

Spook wrote: “People like these paint a dreadful picture of Section 8. My mother died, and I needed it or I’d be homeless.” Eaq 217 added the following comment: “This is why folks under Section 8 have a tougher time getting housing. People like this make things more difficult for others.

“I hope you appreciate that not everyone in Section 8 is. This is a condensed version of the information.