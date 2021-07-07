‘Everything Blew Up’: Families Face Uncertainty After Massive Fireworks Explosion

Residents on a Los Angeles street still worry when their lives will return to normal after police destroyed thousands of pounds of illegal explosives.

On June 30, the Los Angeles Police Department ignited 32,000 pounds of pyrotechnics discovered in over 500 boxes on East 27th Street, injuring 17 officers and civilians and causing property damage.

After the LAPD bomb squad decided that some of the homemade fireworks collected had explosive elements that were not safe to transport, the decision to destroy the fireworks was made.

The whole containment vessel exploded while the team was attempting to carefully detonate the pyrotechnics, greatly extending the blast radius.

Winston Cantarero, his wife, and four children are among those who have been forced to flee their homes.

The blast damaged his apartment as well as the Mexicali Meat Market where he works. Cantarero has been unable to make money since June 30 as a result of this.

Cantarero had put up a GoFundMe campaign to support his family, which had earned more than $6,000 so far.

Cantarero told This Website that he and his family had been permitted to return home, despite the fact that the damage had not been totally repaired and he was unsure when he would be able to return to work.

“We’ve already arrived at our destination. “All we have to do now is wait for our window to be fixed,” he explained. “As for my employment, I believe they will be open by Friday, but I am not certain.”

He previously told Spectrum News that he and his family lived “week by week” while working because they didn’t have any savings.

The explosion that destroyed their windows, according to Cantarero, left his young children, including a 9-month-old baby, traumatized.

“They couldn’t get any sleep either. “It was terrifying,” he added.

Cantarero said he received support from the Trinity Recreation Center, a local assistance center that opened on July 4 for victims of the explosion.

Maria Velasquez sought assistance from the Trinity Recreation Center after her home was destroyed.

“Everything blew up in a couple of seconds,” Velasquez told the Los Angeles Times. “It was a nightmare.”

Velasquez stated that she was permitted to return to her home for a little period of time in order to. This is a condensed version of the information.